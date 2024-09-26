Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent earnings result is a big warning for bullish investors and analysts. The company was able to beat estimates on revenue and EPS while also giving strong forward guidance. The revenue surprise was $1.29 billion, which was
Nvidia Is Showing Major Red Flags On The Demand Side
Summary
- The performance of Nvidia Corporation’s stock after the recent earnings result is a strong warning to the bullish investors.
- The stock had a 20% dip despite beating estimates on almost all major metrics.
- Close to 50% of the data center revenue comes from large cloud providers, who are getting warning signals from Wall Street regarding their capex trajectory.
- We have not seen a big revenue or margin improvement from cloud providers in the last few earnings, which can force them to rein in their AI spending.
- The stock is trading at over 26 times forward P/E for the fiscal year ending Jan 2027, and any margin pressure would reduce the upside potential in the stock.
