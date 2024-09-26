H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Brazones - Vice President, Investor Relations

Celeste Mastin - President & Chief Executive Officer

John Corkrean - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Executive

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Matt Krueger - Baird

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the H.B. Fuller Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, we will have the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steven Brazones, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Steven Brazones

Thank you, operator. Welcome to H.B. Fuller's third quarter 2024 investor conference call. Presenting today are Celeste Mastin, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Corkrean, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our comments today will include references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are supplemental to the results determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and to compare our performance with other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure are included in our earnings release. Unless otherwise noted, comments about revenue refer to organic revenue and comments about EPS, EBITDA and profit margins refer to adjusted non-GAAP measures.

We will also be making forward-looking statements during this call. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and