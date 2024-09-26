Jabil Inc. (JBL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Adam Berry

Good morning, and welcome to Jabil's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. It's also our 7th Annual Virtual Investor Briefing.

I'm Adam Berry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.

As a team here at Jabil, we're excited to share with you a couple of updates as it relates to our business. This includes some organizational updates as well as an outlook for fiscal 2025.

We'll begin today's call with a quick introduction, setting the stage for what promises to be an informative session. Then, we'll move on to our 2024 results, led by Greg Hebard, our Chief Financial Officer.

In thinking about 2024, it was a challenging year, no doubt, but it was also a very important year as we took some strategic strides as an organization while continuing to look after our customers, employees and shareholders.

For starters, we divested our Mobility business for $2.2 billion, and returned the majority of those net proceeds to shareholders through a robust buyback program. Through this divestiture, we not only improved our diversification in terms of geographic footprint, but we also reduced our exposure to a business that required higher levels of capital.

At