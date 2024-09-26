Tesla: Robotaxi Is A Make-It Or Break-It Kind Of Thing -- Downgrade To Hold

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • We think longer-term investors will find better entry points into Tesla, Inc. down the road, as the stock is currently already pricing in better-than-expected China deliveries and Robotaxi event hype.
  • Despite this, Tesla's EV market share is declining to 49.7% from 59.3% last year, with annual revenue growth slowing significantly since 2020.
  • Tesla's positives (pricing power, economies of scale, and potential benefits from global macroeconomic easing and China's aggressive stimulus plan) remain at play for 2025.
  • The Robotaxi event presents a hit-or-miss scenario, in our opinion.
  • Tesla's premium valuation against the large cap peer group and shrinking market share make it too expensive at current levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Contrarians. Learn More »

driving black German car with reflections and the rear window in foreground

Emanuel M Schwermer

We’re downgrading Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a hold after the mini rally created by better-than-expected delivery coming out of China for coming 3Q24 results and hype around the Robotaxi event on October 10th; the stock

Tired of losing money? Our Tech Contrarians team of Wall Street analysts sifts through the noise in the tech industry and captures outperformers through a coveted research process. We let the work speak for itself here

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
9.02K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News