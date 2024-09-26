Ennis: Remaining Skeptical Due To Headwinds, Special Dividend Of $2.5/Share
Summary
- Ennis is currently facing declining demand for traditional printed products and increased competition, leading to a 7.3% YoY revenue decline in Q2 2024.
- Increased competition in the printing industry, coupled with low entry barriers, is pressuring the company's margins despite cost-cutting measures.
- However, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt and significant cash reserves. Additionally, the acquisition of PTI was possible without incurring debt.
- The special dividend of $2.5 per share seems encouraging, however, I'm cautious about its timing, possibly to prevent a panic selloff following the release of the 10-Q.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.