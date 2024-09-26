Finding Potential Opportunities In The High-Yield Bond Market

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.76K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Opportunities in high-yield bonds.
  • The implications for fixed income markets as interest rates fall.
  • Why you shouldn't paint the high yield market with the same brush.

Falling U.S. interest rates may lead some investors to take a closer look at the high-yield bond market. Anthony Imbesi, Vice President and Director for High Yield Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell about the opportunities and potential risks.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - In a falling interest rate environment, investors may be considering the potential opportunities in fixed income. Joining us now to discuss how things look in the high yield space is Anthony Imbesi, VPN Director for High Yield Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management. Anthony, welcome to the program.

Anthony Imbesi - Thanks for having me, Greg.

Greg Bonnell - All right. Your first time here. We do this with a first time guest. We get them to tell a little bit about their work and what they do here, here at the bank, and part of the strategy for the audience.

Anthony Imbesi - Well, as you mentioned, I'm a portfolio manager. I've been with TD Asset Management 8 and 1/2 years. And I'm responsible for the fixed income mandates, in particular the high yield sleeves of the portfolios that we manage in the active fixed income team.

Greg Bonnell - Obviously, high yield can be an interesting space and perhaps one that is not well understood by investors when you start talking about fixed income. So give us an overview of the high yield market. What is it comprised of?

Anthony Imbesi - Well, the high yield market is essentially any debt, whether it's bonds or loans, that's rated below investment grade. So anything with a Triple B-minus rating or lower is considered high yield or leveraged credit. And it's quite a big market. The US dollar market is about $1.3 trillion in size. If you include a euro-denominated high yield, and emerging markets, and leveraged loans, you can get to $3 and

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.76K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HYG--
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
PHB--
Invesco Fundamental High Yield® Corporate Bond ETF
JNK--
SPDR® Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF
HYS--
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
IHY--
VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News