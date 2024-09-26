A Checkup On The Screws Holding The Economy Together

Sep. 26, 2024 3:46 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY2 Comments
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Economic indicators, such as GDP growth, industrial production, and consumer sentiment, show improvement, indicating good economic conditions and reducing recession risk in the next 6–12 months.
  • Despite some loose indicators like manufacturing PMI and housing starts, overall economic conditions remain robust, with key metrics like household debt and truck transport employment at healthy levels.
  • The significant increase in private-sector surplus due to higher net-transfers from the Treasury supports economic stability and stock market strength.
  • With a new credit cycle starting, a recession is unlikely in the next 6–12 months.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Away From The Herd. Learn More »

Mechanic screws big bolt with large and heavy wrench key

guruXOOX/iStock via Getty Images

In our July 2023 article (here) that last checked on the economic screws, we stated... "the balance of 'economic screws' are tight, and the fund-flows from the Treasure are running 68% higher than last year, it is highly unlikely we see

Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

" I am SO VERY thankful for the discovery of this site, and the wisdom and knowledge I have gained ..."

" I have not seen this type of analysis anywhere else. "

"It is probably the only report of its type on the planet when you think about it."

Take advantage of our 14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

This article was written by

ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
5.13K Followers

ANG Traders is an investor with 40+ years of experience and has degrees in math, science, and education. He believes that Modern Monetary Theory analysis provides the best predictions for market action and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation.

He leads the investing group Away From The Herd, along with David Huston and Alan Longbon. Their working-hypothesis is that, in addition to Federal fund flows, the only other constant in the market is the human emotion of fear, the fear of losing and fear of missing out (greed). These emotions leave repetitive patterns in the pricing history of the market which informs investors about probable futures. ANG Traders and team act on their research with stocks, index ETFs, and options - according to the risk/reward dynamics they find in the market. Features include real-time trade alerts, weekly market analysis, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News