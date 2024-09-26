In our previous coverage of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) stock, we had remained incrementally cautious about its lofty valuation. Admittedly, the company has been a key beneficiary of AI momentum over the past year. This continues to be driven by
Micron: Here's Why We're Flipping To A Buy After Q4 FY2024 Earnings
Summary
- Micron Technology, Inc.'s F4Q24 outperformance and better-than-expected FY2025 outlook continues to reinforce its mission-critical role in enabling the AI transformation.
- Yet, the stock continues to trade discounted on both an intrinsic and relative basis following its steep sell-off since June despite the post-earnings upsurge.
- Micron's attractive valuation at current levels is further supported by improved durability to its long-term demand outlook against an inherently elevated exposure to cyclical risks.
- Ensuing margin accretion will also be supportive of sustained growth in cash flows, underpinning the stock's valuation prospects.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.