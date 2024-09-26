Win By Not Losing

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
Many are familiar with this bit of simple investment math:
Starting with $100, if the investment performance of the account drops the value to $50 at the end of the first year, what percentage return is required
By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
Many are familiar with this bit of simple investment math:
Starting with $100, if the investment performance of the account drops the value to $50 at the end of the first year, what percentage return is required
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|DGRW
|-
|-
|WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF