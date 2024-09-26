Win By Not Losing

Sep. 26, 2024 3:29 PM ETDGRW1 Comment
WisdomTree
5.71K Followers

Summary

  • In the value vs. growth debate, growth stocks significantly outperformed value stocks over the past decade, driven by the “Magnificent 7".
  • The increasing dividend payments by large-cap growth companies blur the lines between growth and value strategies, as evidenced by DGRW keeping pace with the S&P 500 despite the dominance of these growth companies.
  • An all-weather equity strategy like DGRW helps investors stay invested through both up and down markets, emphasizing the value of time in the market over trying to time it.

Only 1 of 5 ladders reach in ascending order

PM Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

Many are familiar with this bit of simple investment math:

Starting with $100, if the investment performance of the account drops the value to $50 at the end of the first year, what percentage return is required

This article was written by

WisdomTree
5.71K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGRW--
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News