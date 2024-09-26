Welcome back for another edition of upcoming dividend increases. Next week also closes out the third quarter of 2024. I have a strong list for your consideration this week. Not only do we have thirteen increases, but two are Dividend Kings! Illinois Tool
13 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings
Summary
- Next week features 13 dividend increases, including Illinois Tool Works (7.4%) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (0.9%), both Dividend Kings.
- My strategy focuses on buying, holding, and adding companies with consistent dividend growth and market outperformance, using data from U.S. Dividend Champions and NASDAQ.
- I use SCHD and RNP as benchmarks; if a stock can't outperform these, I prefer investing in the ETFs.
