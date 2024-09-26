Revance Therapeutics: Crown Merger Red Flags Makes For Problematic Call On Shares

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • I initially downgraded Revance Therapeutics to a "Sell" in June due to financial struggles, competition, and potential cash flow issues by 2025.
  • Revance's merger with Crown Labs at $6.66 per share, an 89% premium, temporarily boosted shares there are concerns surfacing about the deal's stability.
  • The Teoxane dispute over RHA filler sales and marketing efforts could delay or jeopardize the merger, adding uncertainty to Revance's future.
  • Despite potential positives, I maintain my "Sell" rating due to ongoing financial losses, competitive pressures, and merger uncertainties.
Businessman trying to catch the bus

NoSystem images/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Quick Recap - My June "Sell" Call Upended By Merger Of Business With Crown Labs

Back in June, in a note on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) for Seeking Alpha, I downgraded my rating on the Nashville, Tennessee based

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.27K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RVNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RVNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RVNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News