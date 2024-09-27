Micron: As FY25 Begins, Get Ready For A Fresh Rally
Summary
- Shares of Micron popped 15% after reporting Q4 results and announcing bullish remarks for FY25, and I recommend holding on for further gains.
- Micron expects substantial profitability, gross margin expansion, and healthy supply-demand dynamics for DRAM and NAND in FY25.
- Data center sales continue to be robust as AI applications demand more HBM chips, while refresh cycles are compressing for both PCs and mobile phones.
- The stock still trades at a very palatable ~12x forward P/E, especially as earnings estimates are likely to glide higher.
