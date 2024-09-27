Micron: As FY25 Begins, Get Ready For A Fresh Rally

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.83K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Shares of Micron popped 15% after reporting Q4 results and announcing bullish remarks for FY25, and I recommend holding on for further gains.
  • Micron expects substantial profitability, gross margin expansion, and healthy supply-demand dynamics for DRAM and NAND in FY25.
  • Data center sales continue to be robust as AI applications demand more HBM chips, while refresh cycles are compressing for both PCs and mobile phones.
  • The stock still trades at a very palatable ~12x forward P/E, especially as earnings estimates are likely to glide higher.
Micron office building in San Jose, California, USA - June 8, 2023.

JHVEPhoto

Chip stocks, led by Nvidia (NVDA), were the trade of the year in early 2024... until they weren't by mid-summer, plagued by concerns on overblown AI demand and businesses stockpiling inventory and potentially not refreshing orders.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU), however, just

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.83K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
MU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News