14 Incredible High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Bargain Buys For October

Sep. 28, 2024 7:00 AM ETTHFF, TROW, DEO, TMP, FRT, NFG, CVX, CWT, SYY, AWR, BTI, CFR, MO, PII
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader
(24min)

Summary

  • The market keeps hitting record highs, and many investors fear putting new money to work.
  • It's always a market of stocks, not a stock market. Wonderful blue-chip bargains are always on sale if you know where to look.
  • Here are the 14 dividend aristocrats that are 15%-plus historically undervalued, representing super growth at a reasonable price.
  • They average a 4.1% yield, are 22% undervalued, have 33% upside potential in the next year, 70% in the next two years, and 100% in the next five years.
  • Their income growth of 12% (over the last 31 years) is expected to continue into the long term, potentially turning a 4.1% yield today into a 42% inflation-adjusted yield on today's cost.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Happy group of people grabbing money in the air

andresr

The market has now seen 41 record highs this year.

It's the 17th-best year in stock market history and the No. 1 presidential election year.

In the year's first half, 66% of the S&P's returns came from the top five tech companies.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • my $2.7 million real money family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys.

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
113.17K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
THFF--
First Financial Corporation
TROW--
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
DEO--
Diageo plc
TMP--
Tompkins Financial Corporation
FRT--
Federal Realty Investment Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News