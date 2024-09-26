To me, there has never been a more opportune time to invest in rebound plays. With the S&P 500 still sitting near all-time highs, I'm looking for stocks that have less correlation to the broader markets and have
Zoom: The Rebound Rally Has Just Begun
Summary
- Zoom has been on an upward trend since its Q2 earnings release, owing to the company's stronger RPO bookings and its commitment to lower stock dilution.
- With a modest valuation and significant cash reserves, Zoom's 8.5x FCF multiple and 13x P/E make it an attractive investment compared to the S&P 500.
- The company's online churn rates also showed moderate improvement, signaling that SMB risks may have bottomed out.
