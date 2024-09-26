MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is making many changes inside the organization to fight the expected decline in consumer demand. In 2024, we saw a change of CEO and a change in the Board of Directors in combination
MasterCraft Boat: Cheap Manufacturer After Selling Assets And CEO Change
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings is undergoing significant organizational changes, including a new CEO, board changes, and asset sales, to combat expected declines in consumer demand.
- Despite recent declines in revenue and net income, MCFT's long-term business model shows consistent growth, making the stock undervalued and a potential buy.
- Increased R&D and SG&A expenses indicate MCFT's commitment to innovation and market expansion, while reduced debt and share repurchases are expected to boost stock demand.
- The company's strategic asset sales and solid balance sheet position it well for future free cash flow growth, with a target price of $34 per share.
