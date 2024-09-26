Costco Q4: Revenue Miss Overshadows Earnings Beat

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Costco's Q4 FY2024 report showed mixed performance, with a tiny top-line miss and a significant bottom-line beat, driving a slight stock price decline.
  • Despite robust membership renewal rates and higher margins, Costco's valuation remains exorbitant, leaving little margin of safety for investors.
  • Costco's growth rates have slowed, and its stock is overvalued, with a 5-year expected CAGR of -4.14%, making it a tactical "Sell".
  • While Costco is a fundamentally sound business, its current financials do not justify its high valuation; a price or time correction is necessary for fresh capital allocation to make sense.

A Costco Wholesale entrance store Warehouse store in Sarcee Trail NW, Calgary.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Brief Review Of Costco's Q4 FY2024 Report

Earlier this week, I reiterated my bearish stance on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) stock, citing its historically elevated valuation of ~56x TTM P/E that leaves little to no margin of

We Are In An Asset Bubble, And TQI Can Help You Navigate It Profitably!

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals.

At TQI, we are pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management to navigate this highly uncertain macroeconomic environment. Join our investing community and take control of your financial future today. 

        JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
8.69K Followers

"We're in an asset bubble, and TQI can help you navigate it profitably"

I am Ahan Vashi, a seasoned investor with professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. I currently serve as the Chief Financial Engineer at The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management.

TQI was established in July 2022 with a singular mission to make investing simple, fun, and profitable for all investors. In alignment with this mission, we publish premium equity research reports on Seeking Alpha - research library - performance tracker. However, there's a lot more on offer within our investing group - features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more

In addition to our work on SeekingAlpha, we publish best-in-class investing tidbits and research insights at TQI Tidbits [free newsletter], Twitter, and LinkedIn. Follow for more investing content.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News