BlackBerry Limited (BB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Giamatteo - CEO

Tim Foote - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kingsley Crane - Canaccord Genuity

Luke Junk - Baird

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Daniel Chan - TD Cowen

Trip Chowdhry - Global Equities Research

Steven Li - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, and welcome to BlackBerry's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask a question. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to [Martha Gonder] (ph) Director of Investor Relations, BlackBerry. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Dave. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to BlackBerry's second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call is BlackBerry's Chief Executive Officer, John Giamatteo; and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Foote. After I read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, John will provide a business update and Tim will review the financial results. We will then open the call for a brief Q&A session. This call is available to the general public via call-in numbers and via webcast in the Investor Information section at blackberry.com. A replay will also be available on the blackberry.com website.

Some of the statements we'll be making today constitute forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions applicable to US and Canadian Securities Laws. We'll indicate forward-looking statements by using words such as expect, will, should, model, intend, believe, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are relevant. Many