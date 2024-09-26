Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 26, 2024 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Gary Millerchip - EVP & CFO
Ron Vachris - CEO
Conference Call Participants
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Chris Horvers - JPMorgan
Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett
Brandon Cheatham - Citigroup
John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities
Scott Ciccarelli - Truist Securities
Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer
Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson
Karen Short - Melius Research
Greg Melich - Evercore ISI
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Costco Wholesale Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
I will now turn the conference over to Gary Millerchip, Chief Financial Officer. Gary, the floor is yours.
Gary Millerchip
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Costco's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'd like to start by reminding you that these discussions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, and/or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in today's call, as well as other risks identified from time to time in the company's public statements and reports filed with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the company does not undertake to update these statements except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts
