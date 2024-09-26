Rotation out of growth and tech stocks to value and defensive assets recently gained momentum because investors were preparing for a selloff due to a risk of recession and lofty valuation. However, the 50 basis points rate cut, improving prospects for economic recovery
FBCG: Growth Is Poised To Outperform Value Ahead
Summary
- Despite recent rotation to value stocks, growth stocks are expected to lead due to robust earnings forecasts in tech, communication, and consumer cyclical sectors.
- Initiate coverage of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF with a buy rating due to its strong upside momentum, liquidity, and diversified portfolio.
- FBCG outperformed peers like SCHG and TCHP, thanks to its extensive diversification and significant exposure to high-growth sectors, ensuring the potential for lofty returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.