Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Lewy Body Dementia. The company targets alterations in axonal transport, a critical process for nerve cell function. Thus, ANVS's Buntanetap inhibits neurotoxic proteins such as amyloid precursor
Annovis Bio: Progress With Buntanetap In Parkinson's Disease, But Cash Runway Concerns Loom
Summary
- Annovis Bio's Buntanetap shows promising results in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, with significant cognitive and motor function improvements in Phase 2/3 and Phase 3 trials.
- The drug also improved motor function in Phase 3 Parkinson’s trials, especially in advanced cases and PIGD patients.
- Buntanetap's mechanism of action targets neurotoxic proteins, offering symptomatic and possibly disease-modifying benefits, making it a valuable IP for combination therapies.
- Buntanetap showed statistically significant cognitive improvement in Phase 2/3 Alzheimer’s trials, particularly at 15mg and 30mg doses.
- Unfortunately, its short cash runway can't be ignored. So, I maintain a "hold" rating on ANVS until it secures more long-term financing.
