Occidental Petroleum: Strong Growth Value
Summary
- Occidental Petroleum is a well-managed energy firm with significant production upside, strong free cash flow, and a recent acquisition boosting its Permian Basin output.
- The company is using excess cash flow for debt repayment, enhancing its balance sheet, and offering a 2% dividend yield, making it an attractive buy.
- Warren Buffett's 30% ownership and the accretive CrownRock acquisition should provide additional comfort. Investors today get a 15% discount on Buffett's June buys of OXY.
- Valued at a P/E ratio of 11X, Occidental Petroleum has a fair value potential of $61-66, implying up to 29% revaluation upside.
