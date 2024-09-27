A rising interest rate environment typically provides the best test of a bank's funding position. Exacerbated by a number of bank failures, it is harder to imagine a tougher test than the one served up over the past eighteen months or
SouthState Corporation: Strong Growth Prospects Can Power An Attractive Investment Case
Summary
- Shares of leading Southern bank SouthState Corporation have done well since funding cost headwinds began battering U.S. banks in early 2023.
- SouthState has an enviable deposit franchise, while its geographic footprint leaves it with attractive growth potential.
- As with most banks, net interest income has been subdued here recently, but the bank's headwinds are now largely behind it.
- Between margin expansion, organic growth, and the deal to acquire Texas-based Independent Bank Group, SouthState's growth prospects look strong.
- At just 12.5x consensus '25 EPS, that growth can filter down to shareholder returns, too.
