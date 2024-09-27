With sky-high markets pervading, my investing philosophy remains the same: steer clear of bandwagon stocks that have already seen tremendous AI-fueled performance this year, and lean more on lesser-known small and mid-cap plays that have fallen slightly out of favor.
Nutanix: Shifting To A Buy As The Company Enters FY2025 On Solid Footing (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Nutanix is a buy due to strong Q4 earnings, record new logo adds, and expanding reseller network, indicating robust go-to-market performance.
- The company is a leader in hybrid cloud, with AI driving additional deal momentum and a strong pipeline of recurring revenue.
- Nutanix's focus on profitability has led to significant free cash flow growth, reinforcing its long-term investment potential.
- Though not cheap at ~6x next year's revenue, the company's consistent ARR profile plus its margin expansion leaves room for upside.
