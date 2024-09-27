Voya GNMA Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund(s) carefully before investing. For a free copy of the Funds' prospectus, or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, visit us at Voya IM Home - Access Key Insights and Solutions | Voya Investment Management or call(800) 992-0180. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Bloomberg GNMA Index tracks fixed-rate mortgage-backed pass-through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA). The Index is constructed by grouping individual MBS pools into aggregates or generics, which proxy for the outstanding pools of a given program, coupon and vintage. The Indexes do not reflect fees, brokerage commissions, taxes or other expenses of investing. Investors cannot invest directly in an Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. All security transactions involve a substantial risk of loss. Please reference your client statement for a complete review of recent transactions and performance. Principal risks. All investing involves risks of fluctuating prices and the uncertainties of rates of return and yield. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing the value of the Fund's share price. To the extent that the Fund invests in asset-backed, mortgage-backed or mortgage-related securities, its exposure to prepayment and extension risks may be greater than investments in other fixed-income securities. While the Fund invests in securities guaranteed by the U.S. government as to timely payments of interest and principal, the Fund's shares are not insured or guaranteed. Other risks of the Fund include but are not limited to: credit risks, extension risks, other investment companies' risks, prepayment risks, U.S. government securities and obligations risks and securities lending risks. Investors should consult the Fund's Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information for a more detailed discussion of the Fund's risks. An investment in the Fund is not a bank deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board or any other government agency. This commentary has been prepared by Voya Investment Management for informational purposes. Nothing contained herein should be construed as (i) an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any security or (ii) a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security. Any opinions expressed herein reflect our judgment and are subject to change. Certain of the statements contained herein are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, (1) general economic conditions, (2) performance of financial markets, (3) interest rate levels, (4) increasing levels of loan defaults (5) changes in laws and regulations and (6) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities. The opinions, views and information expressed in this commentary regarding holdings are subject to change without notice. The information provided regarding holdings is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Portfolio holdings are fluid and are subject to daily change based on market conditions and other factors. The Fund discussed may be available to you as part of your employer sponsored retirement plan. There may be additional plan level fees resulting in personal performance to vary from stated performance. Please call your benefits office for more information. ©2024 Voya Investments Distributor, LLC • 230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169 • All rights reserved. Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee CMFC-GNMAINCOME 063024 • ex063025 • IM3727353 • WLT250007102 Voya IM Home - Access Key Insights and Solutions | Voya Investment Management