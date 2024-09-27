In our previous analysis of Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), we highlighted that positive investor sentiment, seen in valuation ratios contributed significantly to stock price outperformance, alongside factors such as AI advancements and industry optimism. We maintained our revenue forecast, considering robust
Broadcom: Huge Stock Price Upside Ahead (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Broadcom's stock price surged 30% due to AI advancements and industry optimism, prompting a reevaluation of its valuation using a reverse DCF model.
- Market-implied revenue growth for Broadcom is higher than our projections, driven by strong Networking segment performance and VMWare acquisition.
- Despite intensified competition from Nvidia, Broadcom's AI-related chip growth and software integration with VMWare support a Strong Buy rating.
- A revised DCF analysis with a higher EV/EBITDA of 29.02x, reflecting Broadcom's hybrid business model, indicates the stock has tremendous upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.