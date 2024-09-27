Liquid fuel prices worldwide hit a bearish tilt in the third quarter, driven by weak U.S. employment data and a long-awaited recovery for the Chinese economy that ultimately failed to materialize. Uncertainty surrounding mothballed OPEC+ production and tighter refining
Energy And MLP Insights: Seeking Refuge From Market Volatility In The Midstream
Summary
- Although global oil markets are forecasting a supply deficit into early 2025, bearish sentiment surrounding demand overtook supply fundamentals in Q3.
- Despite near-term weakness in energy prices, midstream equities have outperformed the broader equity market in 2024, delivering more consistent returns than their upstream and downstream counterparts.
- Midstream MLPs and corporations continue to benefit from rising energy production and constrained pipelines.
- Absent a prolonged downturn in global consumption, they may enhance the defensive posture of a portfolio’s energy allocation.
