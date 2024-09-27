CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is a global construction materials company focusing primarily on cement manufacture. Despite recently facing a tough environment with strong macro and weather-related headwinds, CEMEX demonstrated stellar execution, and managed to push positive growth on multiple fronts. I
A Little Rain Won't Slow Down The CEMEX Growth Engine
Summary
- CEMEX faced weather-related headwinds in key US and Mexico markets, causing significant volume drops, especially in the ready-mix category with a 9% decline.
- Despite significant weather-related and macroeconomic headwinds, CEMEX maintained positive growth through strategic pricing, strong execution, and efficient cost management, showing resilience amid industry challenges.
- CEMEX's stock appears undervalued compared to peers, with lower price multiples despite steady performance, creating a strong buy opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.