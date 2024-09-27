Rates Spark: Markets Are Positioned For Disappointment

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.05K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Recent economic surprises have improved, yet the front end of the US Treasury curve continues to dive deeper into cuts. Markets seem positioned for disappointments that, on balance, are not there yet.
  • Sentiment in rates markets may see some recovery if the data doesn’t deteriorate as promptly as feared, potentially helping the back end of the curve retrace higher.
  • EUR markets remain sensitive to the idea of an October European Central Bank cut, and news headlines about Governing Council members supporting an October cut have added fuel to the fire. At the same time, EUR rates are very sensitive to the US economic outlook.

Money

DKart

By Benjamin Schroeder, Michiel Tukker, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

US Treasury curve dives into cuts and risks being caught by upside surprises

While markets are prepared for more US data disappointments, the durable goods orders and jobless claims both performed

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.05K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News