NextEra Energy: Why I'm Jumping Ship

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.55K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Recent industry events confirm the old adage that there is no such thing as risk-free growth, even in the utilities sector.
  • NEE's corporate units provide alternative investment opportunities with a combination of yield and potential upside/downside linked to the company's shares.
  • NextEra Energy's unregulated segment poses risks, complicating its balance sheet and earnings, despite long-term power purchase agreements with fixed prices.
  • NEER benefited from a decade of low interest rates, which abruptly came to an end. Today, interest rate costs are rising as they refinance debt at higher rates.

Wind turbines and solar panels as renewable energies

JLGutierrez/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Do you ever get this feeling that, when it comes to NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), institutional investors always seem to know something that we don't?

If you're scratching your head over NEE's latest earnings reports, you're

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.55K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NEE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEE
--
NEE.PR.R
--
NEEPRS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News