Southwest Airlines Stock Jumps: Why I Am Not Impressed

Sep. 27, 2024 7:30 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock
Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin Bechai



Summary

  • Southwest Airlines aims for $4 billion EBIT by 2027 through low CapEx initiatives, focusing on asset utilization and cabin product enhancements.
  • Elliott Investment Management's criticism highlights Southwest's lag in industry trends but lacks concrete solutions for boosting profits.
  • Despite revenue and cost optimization efforts, Southwest's stock remains a hold due to historical underperformance and modest growth projections.
  • LUV's initiatives, like priority boarding and seat selection fees, are standard industry practices, underscoring its need to catch up.
Southwest Boeing 737-800 airplane at Dallas Love Field airport in the United States

Boarding1Now

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) hosted its investor day on the 26th of September and the company had a lot to announce in terms of driving revenues and profits, targeting an EBIT of $4 billion by 2027. While there is a lot that

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin Bechai
17.16K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

