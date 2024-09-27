The Eurozone Housing Market's 'G-Factor'

Sep. 27, 2024 6:25 AM ET
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.05K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • As the eurozone housing market slowly finds a new equilibrium, the ‘G-Factor’ is taking centre stage - the greenness of a home is here to stay as a key factor in price-setting.
  • The building sector is responsible for some 35% of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.
  • The trend towards green living is not only evident in Germany, but also in other parts of the eurozone.
  • As the gradual recovery of the eurozone real estate market continues and the cyclical problems that the market is facing become less pronounced, there will be an even greater focus on structural challenges.

group of flags of the European Union waving in the wind

rarrarorro

By Franziska Biehl | Sander Burgers | Philippe Ledent

The eurozone housing market continues to recover, but differences remain

The gradual recovery of the eurozone housing market, which started at the beginning of 2024, accelerated in the second quarter of this

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.05K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News