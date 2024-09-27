PayCom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is a US company specialising in the development of cloud-based human resource management (HRM) and payroll software, whose share price has fallen by around 70% since the end of 2021. Unsurprisingly, a staggeringly large increase was priced into the
Paycom Software: Despite Short-Term Challenges, Poised For Strong Annual Revenue Growth
Summary
- Paycom Software's share price has dropped 70% since 2021, but current pricing makes it a buy for non-conservative investors.
- PAYC offers cloud-based HRM and payroll software on a SaaS model, competing with ADP, Paychex, and Workday.
- Despite short-term challenges like the Beti app launch and international expansion, Paycom is expected to achieve 10% annual revenue growth.
- Valuation suggests a fair value of $161 per share, with an expected annual return of 8-9% over five years, making it a favorable buy.
