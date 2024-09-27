Paycom Software: Despite Short-Term Challenges, Poised For Strong Annual Revenue Growth

Tamas Sandor
Summary

  • Paycom Software's share price has dropped 70% since 2021, but current pricing makes it a buy for non-conservative investors.
  • PAYC offers cloud-based HRM and payroll software on a SaaS model, competing with ADP, Paychex, and Workday.
  • Despite short-term challenges like the Beti app launch and international expansion, Paycom is expected to achieve 10% annual revenue growth.
  • Valuation suggests a fair value of $161 per share, with an expected annual return of 8-9% over five years, making it a favorable buy.

Closeup group of Asian business people meeting discuss project plan and financial results in office.

MTStock Studio

PayCom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is a US company specialising in the development of cloud-based human resource management (HRM) and payroll software, whose share price has fallen by around 70% since the end of 2021. Unsurprisingly, a staggeringly large increase was priced into the

I am a full-time investor focusing on high-quality and growth companies. One of my other major areas is stocks with high starting dividends and low valuations. I regularly use EVA framework in addition to the normal accounting metrics. I try to have a portfolio balance between dividend-paying stocks and stocks with high growth but lower dividend payouts. Overall, I have 8 years of experience of investing in stocks and fortunately, I have had more good investments than bad since I started doing this. I also keep companies in my portfolio that pay no dividends at all, but have a great potential to grow well and even pay dividends later.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

