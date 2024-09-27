QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) was until recently a small-cap software company called SilverSun Technologies. This changed late in 2023 when serial entrepreneur/M&A investor Brad Jacobs announced an investment of $1B into the company through a
QXO: An Inexpensive Way To Bet A Proven Jockey
Summary
- QXO, formerly SilverSun Technologies, transformed into a cash-rich entity under Brad Jacobs, aiming to consolidate the $800B building products distribution industry.
- Jacobs' successful "roll-up strategy" and proven track record in previous ventures like XPO and United Rentals suggest significant potential for value creation.
- Despite the current housing market downturn, Jacobs sees an opportunity to acquire undervalued suppliers, enhancing profitability through technology and efficient management.
- The current $1.2B enterprise value presents a discounted entry point, offering investors a promising upside as Jacobs applies his value-adding playbook.
