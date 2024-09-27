Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), a supplier of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, should in a number of ways be better off than it has been lately. ICHR has been affected by a downturn, but demand and the market appears
Ichor Holdings: Trade Restrictions Overshadow Positives Elsewhere
Summary
- ICHR is seeing early signs of a rebound in demand, but any lift the stock could have gotten was negated by headwinds elsewhere.
- The stock had broken out, but the rally was snuffed out when it became apparent the U.S. government was looking to introduce trade restrictions on China.
- Trade restrictions could adversely impact ICHR, but they could also benefit ICHR short term, in part because the details are needed.
- The stock is caught in a holding pattern close to potential support and waiting for a catalyst, which may come as soon as next month.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.