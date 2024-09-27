Ichor Holdings: Trade Restrictions Overshadow Positives Elsewhere

Sep. 27, 2024 8:15 AM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Stock
Summary

  • ICHR is seeing early signs of a rebound in demand, but any lift the stock could have gotten was negated by headwinds elsewhere.
  • The stock had broken out, but the rally was snuffed out when it became apparent the U.S. government was looking to introduce trade restrictions on China.
  • Trade restrictions could adversely impact ICHR, but they could also benefit ICHR short term, in part because the details are needed.
  • The stock is caught in a holding pattern close to potential support and waiting for a catalyst, which may come as soon as next month.

First Class ISO Certified Cleanroom (With Annealing Furnace)

FroggyFrogg

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR), a supplier of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment, should in a number of ways be better off than it has been lately. ICHR has been affected by a downturn, but demand and the market appears

