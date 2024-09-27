Michael Gayed On Markets: What's Leading, What's Lagging, And What To Buy (And Sell)

Michael Gayed, editor of the Lead-Lag Report, uses a 'What’s leading, what’s lagging, and why?' approach when it comes to analyzing stocks and other assets - and guiding subscribers to promising investments.
He remains worried about credit markets and an unwinding of the yen carry trade and notes that defensive sectors and assets like utilities and gold are leading this rebound – while small caps remain unable to hit new highs.
That said, he remains a gold bull, thinks there may be a contrarian trade opportunity in China, and likes the biotechnology sector over the general tech space as a speculative 'long' play.
By Mike Larson
Larson - You can tell a lot about the markets by what's leading and what's lagging; which stocks and asset classes are rising and which stocks and asset classes are falling. So, what messages are markets
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.
Recommended For You
Related Analysis
Trending Analysis
Trending News
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.