Recent Struggles Of UPS Stock May Be A Good Opportunity For Income Investors
Summary
- UPS remains a strong choice for income investors due to its near 5% dividend yield and $1 billion share repurchase program.
- Despite a rough Q2 with missed earnings and rising labor costs, UPS maintains a robust cash position and flexibility in the delivery market.
- The stock's current P/E ratio of 17.58 is below the sector median, indicating potential value, contingent on improved Q3 results.
- Long-term investors should monitor operating margins closely to ensure labor cost issues are under control, reinforcing UPS as a solid buy.
