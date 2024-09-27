The resurgence of the meme stock mania last May had BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) stock pop over 15% within a day. However, I thought the meme stock mania would be short-lived compared to 2021, as BlackBerry
BlackBerry: This Is Not An Inflection Point
Summary
- BlackBerry Limited's Q2 2025 earnings showed revenue growth and cost improvements, but long-term growth prospects remain questionable, leading me to maintain a sell rating.
- The cybersecurity segment saw a 10% YoY revenue increase, but historical struggles and high customer churn in Cylance persist, dampening optimism.
- Cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions and office closures, have improved cash flow and EBITDA in recent quarters, but future profit margin improvements are uncertain without significant revenue growth.
- High dependence on the automotive sector and aggressive R&D budget cuts pose risks to BlackBerry's long-term innovation and market position.
