BlackBerry: This Is Not An Inflection Point

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.86K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • BlackBerry Limited's Q2 2025 earnings showed revenue growth and cost improvements, but long-term growth prospects remain questionable, leading me to maintain a sell rating.
  • The cybersecurity segment saw a 10% YoY revenue increase, but historical struggles and high customer churn in Cylance persist, dampening optimism.
  • Cost-cutting measures, including workforce reductions and office closures, have improved cash flow and EBITDA in recent quarters, but future profit margin improvements are uncertain without significant revenue growth.
  • High dependence on the automotive sector and aggressive R&D budget cuts pose risks to BlackBerry's long-term innovation and market position.

Blackberry headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

The resurgence of the meme stock mania last May had BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) stock pop over 15% within a day. However, I thought the meme stock mania would be short-lived compared to 2021, as BlackBerry

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.86K Followers
Dilantha De Silva is an experienced equity analyst and investment researcher with over 10 years in the investment industry. He writes insightful articles for Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, TipRanks, and ValueWalk, with a significant following on Seeking Alpha. Dilantha’s expertise spans across various sectors, with a particular focus on small-cap stocks that are overlooked by Wall Street analysts. He is a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). Dilantha has been featured on CNBC and Bloomberg, and his work has been prominently showcased on Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, and other leading investment platforms. When not analyzing stocks and writing, Dilantha is involved in private equity transactions, including acquiring and managing businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BB
--
BB:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News