Micron: Q4 Signals To Buy Now For An Exceptional FY25 Price Return
Summary
- Micron stock is currently well-positioned for strong FY25 returns. Despite a high valuation, especially after sentiment improved following its strong Q4 report, this could be sustained for now.
- Toward the end of FY25, it is reasonable to expect downside volatility as a result of lower growth forecasts for FY26. Therefore, this is a substantial short-term opportunity.
- That being said, Micron is investing heavily in its long-term capacity with new fabs being built and an effort to compete in HBM4 with SK Hynix and Samsung.
- Micron could grow its market cap by approximately 60% within the next 12 months, but at that valuation, I would consider selling. Otherwise, the long-term thesis contains significant volatility.
