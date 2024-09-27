SilverCrest Metals: Thriving In A Rising Silver Market, Yet Fairly Priced
Summary
- SilverCrest Metals shares have risen over 55% this year due to higher silver prices and strong operational performance, with record revenue and robust free cash flow.
- The company maintains a debt-free balance sheet, low AISC, and high-grade reserves, positioning it well for future profitability.
- Despite positive performance and favorable market conditions, SilverCrest trades above its net asset value, making the stock fairly valued and warranting a hold rating.
- Risks include silver price volatility, only a single operating mine, and operating in Mexico, a jurisdiction with declining attractiveness for mining investment, which may impact future operations and profitability.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.