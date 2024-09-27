DRN: An ETF To Own During Fed Policy Normalization
Summary
- The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares ETF seeks to deliver 300% of the return of the IXRE index, which is heavily tilted to large-capitalization US REITs.
- I expect underlying IXRE constituents to deliver a high-single-digit total return over the next few years, driven predominantly by current cash flows but also some valuation gains.
- The leverage employed by the DRN should translate these gains into a low-double-digit return for investors after fees.
- The investment case rests on the Fed normalizing policy by 2026, with real estate seen as one of the key beneficiaries.
- Key risks to consider include a daily reset of DRN replication and near-term uncertainty for US REITs ahead of the November 2024 elections.
