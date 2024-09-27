Often it is the case that when talking about "success stories" or "big names", one likewise tends to automatically think of big companies, primarily measured by market capitalizations. This is best proven when thinking about US tech success stories. I think I
VusionGroup: Operating In An Interesting Mix Of Tech And Retail
Summary
- VusionGroup, a Paris-listed company, specializes in digitalizing physical retail with over 400 million electronic shelf labels in 40,000 stores globally.
- Despite strong growth and a solid business model, Vusion's current valuation appears high, with an EV/FCF multiple of 40–50x.
- The company's potential for higher-margin cash flows and a strong business moat makes it worth monitoring, but not at any price.
