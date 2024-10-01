Goldman Chief Global Equity Strategist: We Do Not Expect A Recession In The U.S. Next Year

Fit Investment Ideas profile picture
Fit Investment Ideas
1.37K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Inflation is expected to reach central bank targets by mid-2025; interest rates will decline but remain above post-financial crisis levels.
  • US equity markets have historically always performed well in the similar set-up.
  • European and Chinese markets offer cheaper valuations; selective opportunities exist, particularly in German manufacturing and global non-tech growth.
  • Recommended investments include US midcaps, global non-tech growth compounders, and geographically diversifying into undervalued Chinese markets.

Goldman Sachs Tower

Dan Totilca

I attended the Berenberg Goldman Sachs conference in Munich. One of the most interesting presentations was by Peter Oppenheimer, Chief Global Equity Strategist & Head of Macro Research EMEA, Goldman Sachs International.

The summary of his most

Former investment banker spent 17 years in London covering CEE region. Now runs private family office.

