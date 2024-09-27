Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund(s) carefully before investing. For a free copy of the Funds’ prospectus, or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, visit us at www.voyainvestments.com or call (800) 992-0180. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The S&P Developed Ex-U.S. SmallCap Index is an unmanaged index of small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the United States. The Index does not reflect fees, brokerage commissions, taxes or other expenses of investing. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. The MSCI Europe, Australasia and Far East (EAFE) Small Cap Index is an unmanaged index which measures the performance of small capitalization equities among developed markets around the world, excluding the United States and Canada. The Index does not reflect fees, brokerage commissions, taxes or other expenses of investing. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. Principal Risks: All investing involves risks of fluctuating prices and the uncertainties of rates of return and yield. Investments in Small-Capitalization Companies involve greater risk than is customarily associated with larger, more established companies due to the greater business risks of small size, limited markets and financial resources, narrow product lines and the frequent lack of depth of management. Foreign Investments/Developing and Emerging Markets Investing in foreign (non-U.S.) securities may result in the Fund experiencing more rapid and extreme changes in value than a fund that invests exclusively in securities of U.S. companies, due to smaller markets, differing reporting, accounting and auditing standards, and nationalization, expropriation or confiscatory taxation, foreign currency fluctuations, currency blockage, political changes or diplomatic developments. Foreign investment risks typically are greater in developing and emerging markets than in developed markets. Convertible Securities Convertible securities are securities that are convertible into or exercisable for common stock at a stated price or rate. Convertible securities are subject to the usual risks associated with debt securities, such as interest rate and credit risk. In addition, because convertible securities react to changes in the value of the stocks into which they convert, they are subject to market risk. Currency To the extent that the Fund invests directly in foreign currencies or in securities denominated in or that trade in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies, it is subject to the risk that those currencies will decline in value relative to the U.S. dollar or, in the case of hedging positions, that the U.S. dollar will decline in value relative to the currency being hedged. Derivative Instruments are subject to a number of risks, including the risk of changes in the market price of the underlying securities, credit risk with respect to the counterparty, risk of loss due to changes in interest rates and liquidity risk. The use of certain derivatives may also have a leveraging effect which may increase the volatility of the Fund and reduce its returns. Growth Investing Prices of growth stocks typically reflect high expectations for future company growth, and may fall quickly and significantly if investors suspect that actual growth may be less than expected. Growth companies typically lack any dividends that might cushion price declines. Growth stocks tend to be more volatile than value stocks, and may underperform the market as a whole over any given time period. Value Investing Securities that appear to be undervalued may never appreciate to the extent expected. Further, because the prices of value-oriented securities tend to correlate more closely with economic cycles than growth-oriented securities, they generally are more sensitive to changing economic conditions, such as changes in interest rates, corporate earnings and industrial production. Other risks of the Fund include, but are not limited to: Investment by Other Funds, Investment Model Risk, Market Risk, Stock Risk, Other Investment Companies and Securities Lending. Investors should consult the Fund’s prospectus and statement of additional information for a more detailed discussion of the Fund’s risks. An investment in the Fund is not a bank deposit and is not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board or any other government agency. This commentary has been prepared by Voya Investment Management for informational purposes. Nothing contained herein should be construed as (i) an otter to sell or solicitation of an otter to buy any security or (ii) a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security. Any opinions expressed herein reflect our judgment and are subject to change. Certain of the statements contained herein are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, (1) general economic conditions, (2) performance of financial markets, (3) interest rate levels, (4) increasing levels of loan defaults (5) changes in laws and regulations and (6) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions, views and information expressed in this commentary regarding holdings are subject to change without notice. The information provided regarding holdings is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Portfolio holdings are fluid and are subject to daily change based on market conditions and other factors. The Fund discussed may be available to you as part of your employer sponsored retirement plan. There may be additional plan level fees resulting in personal performance to vary from stated performance. Please call your benefits office for more information. ©2024 Voya Investments Distributor, LLC • 230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169 • All rights reserved. Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee Voya IM Home - Access Key Insights and Solutions | Voya Investment Management