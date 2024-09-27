Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions
Key takeaways
- For the quarter, the Fund outperformed the S&P Developed ex-U.S. Small Cap Index and the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index on a net asset value (NAV) basis.
- As of quarter end, the Fund’s largest country exposures were Japan and United Kingdom.
- The Fund’s largest sector exposures were industrials and information technology sectors.
Market review
U.S. stock and bond markets faced challenges at the beginning of the second quarter, as hot inflation readings dampened expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. Towards the end of the quarter, however, the outlook improved as favorable May inflation data increased investor confidence in potential Fed rate reductions by September. This, along with continued strength in the labor market and rising earnings optimism helped broad equity markets post gains for the period. Large-cap stocks outperformed small caps and growth beat value. Within the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX), technology, communication services and utilities sectors led, while materials, industrials and energy lagged.
International stocks also moved higher, with emerging markets ('EM') outperforming developed. China and India, the two largest countries within the EM equity Index, both performed well. Chinese equities were helped by government support for the real estate sector and improving industrial production, while Indian equities saw strong performance continue after general elections concluded and Prime Minister Modi secured his third term in office. Japanese stocks underperformed in the period primarily due to uncertainty surrounding the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy normalization and the expected appreciation of the yen, which raise concerns about the competitiveness of Japanese exports.
Fixed income markets had mixed performance but declined in aggregate as the U.S. Treasury yield curve rose slightly. High-yield bonds performed well due to strong corporate earnings pulling spreads tighter. Like international equities, EM bonds outperformed developed market issues, as French government bonds dropped on political uncertainty.
Portfolio review
The Fund’s manager target allocations as of June 30th, 2024, were 50% to Victory Capital Management, LLC and 50% to Acadian Asset Management, LLC.
Sub-adviser details
Acadian Asset Management, LLC
For the quarter, the Fund’s Acadian Asset Management, LLC sleeve outperformed the S&P Developed ex-U.S. Small Cap Index. Stock selection and country allocations contributed to returns.
Key sources of positive active return included a combination of stock selection and an overweight position in Norway, a combination of stock selection and an underweight position in France, as well as a combination of stock selection and an underweight position in Australia. Leading advances within these markets respectively included a position in Hoegh Autoliners ASA (OTCPK:HOEGF), a lack of exposure to Eiffage (OTCPK:EFGSY) and an investment in Perseus Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:PMNXF)
Detractors included a combination of stock selection and an underweight position in Canada, stock selection in Japan and a combination of stock selection as well as an underweight position in Sweden. Leading declines within these markets in turn included a position in Russel Metals, Inc. (OTCPK:RUSMF), a holding in Micronics Japan Co. (OTC:MJPNF) and an investment in Arjo AB (OTCPK:ARRJF).
From a sector perspective, key sources of positive active return included stock selection in industrials, a combination of stock selection and an underweight position in consumer discretionary as well as a combination of stock selection and an underweight position in real estate. Leading advances within these sectors respectively included a position in Rockwool A/S (OTCPK:RKWBF), a holding in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:BCAUF) and an investment in Kindom Development. Detractors included a combination of stock selection and an underweight position in materials and stock selection in communication services. Leading declines within these sectors in turn included a lack of exposure to Kinross Gold (KGC) and a holding in Taboola.com Ord Shs. (TBLA)
Bottom-up stock selection continued to drive the portfolio.
Victory Capital Management, LLC
For the quarter, the Fund’s Victory Capital Management, LLC sleeve underperformed the S&P Developed ex-U.S. Small Cap Index. Security selection was modestly negative as excess returns were generated in two of five regions and five of the eleven economic sectors. From a style perspective, the Fund’s overall exposure to value, business momentum and quality factors all slightly contributed to relative performance with quality generating the strongest signal. At the sector level, selection was weakest in materials, consumer discretionary and energy.
Materials holding Daido Co. (OTCPK:DAIDF) was the top detractor during the quarter. The Japanese specialty steel producer declined after reporting results short of expectations and lower guidance on weaker demand in automotive and semiconductor production equipment. Within consumer discretionary, Japanese department store operator J. Front Retailing (OTCPK:JFROF) declined on lower profit guidance for next fiscal year as investments to improve its stores will take longer to realize earnings growth. In energy, Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCQX:PALAF) fell on a weaker uranium spot price and the decision to acquire Canadian uranium miner, Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF) in an all- stock transaction.
Notable outperformance was generated within the Industrials sector and was boosted by two holdings. South Korean electric power equipment manufacturer, HD Hyundai Electric Co. rose as earnings continue to benefit from high global demand from electric grid infrastructure investment. Japanese power and telecommunication systems manufacturer Fujikura (OTC:FKURF) gained on expected benefits from increased growth in broadband related business as well as exposure to AI data center investments.
Relative performance was also strong in health care with the largest impact coming from a position in Classys. The Korean medical equipment manufacturer rose after its flagship Volnewmar product was granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval earlier than expected. Overseas sales of consumables were also well above expectation.
We continue to be guided by our bottom-up analysis and remain focused on stock selection while adhering to our disciplined country and sector risk exposures.
Holdings detail
Companies mentioned in this report — percentage of portfolio investments, as of 6/30/2024: Hoegh Autoliners ASA 0.29%, Eiffage 0.00%, Perseus Mining Ltd. 0.23%. Russel Metals, Inc. 0.29%, Micronics Japan Co. 0.15%, Arjo AB 0.09%. Rockwool A/S 1.06%, Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. 0.07%, Kindom Development 0.00%, Kinross Gold 0.00%, Taboola.com Ord Shs 0.18%, Daido Co. 0.31%, HD Hyundai Electric Co. 0.43%, Paladin Energy Ltd. 0.15%, J. Front Retailing 0.00%.
0.00% indicates that the security was not or is no longer in the portfolio. Portfolio holdings are subject to daily change.
|
