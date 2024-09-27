Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Focus on total return and high income through Asia Pacific stocks and call options
Strategy overview
Combines an actively managed quantitative equity investment strategy with a call writing option strategy to create a diversified portfolio with potential for enhanced total return and strong downside capture over a full market cycle.
Performance
For the quarter, the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (the Fund) provided a total return of 5.84% on a net asset value basis, and a total return of 4.98% on a market price basis. For the same period, the Fund's reference index, the MSCI All Country Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index, returned 6.27%.
Equity portfolio
For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the equity sleeve of the Fund outperformed its reference Index on a gross of fee basis. In terms of the sleeve's performance for the quarter the core model contributed most to returns. Within the core model, performance in the sentiment pillar was strongest. In addition, the sleeve's higher dividend yield also contributed.
On the sector level, stock selection in the materials, consumer staples and industrials sectors contributed. The key individual stock contributors included the overweight position in Vedanta Ltd, Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., Ltd. and Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.
By contrast, stock selection in the real estate sector detracted. On an individual stock level basis, the overweight positions in Ampol Ltd., PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and not owning Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. detracted.
Option portfolio
For the period, the Fund's option strategy had a negative impact on returns. The strategy seeks to generate premiums and to retain some potential for upside appreciation. The Fund implemented this strategy by typically writing call options on regional indices, the selection and allocation of which result from an optimization intended to track the reference index of the Fund closely. The strike prices of the options written were typically at or near the money, with expiration dates around one month of inception.
Outlook and current strategy
Emerging market equities ex-Japan enjoyed solid performance during the quarter thanks to strength in some Asian markets. Weaker economic data from the United States helped ease worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-cut path; a rebound in Chinese housing also helped. From a country perspective, Taiwan, India and Singapore were the strongest performers during the quarter, while Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand lagged. China A shares gained during the period, as cheap valuations for many Chinese names influenced investors to return to the Chinese market after worries about India's expensive valuations and the Japanese yen's ongoing weakness.
Given these uncertainties in the global market outlook, we expect the Fund to continue to benefit from its option-writing activities.
Holdings detail
Companies mentioned in this report - percentage of Fund investments, as of 06/30/2024: Vedanta Ltd 0.71%, Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CICOF) 0.56%, Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. 0.40%, Ampol Ltd. (OTCPK:CTXAF) 0.58%, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:BKRKY) 0.56%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (OTC:MAHMF) 0%; 0% indicates that the security is no longer in the portfolio. Portfolio holdings are subject to change daily.
