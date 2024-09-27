Voya Large Cap Value Strategy Q2 2024 Commentary

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the variable product and its underlying fund options; or mutual funds offered through a retirement plan, carefully before investing. The prospectuses / prospectus summaries / information booklets contain this and other information, which can be obtained by contacting your local representative or by calling(800) 992-0180. Please read the information carefully before investing. The Russell 1000 Value index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of those Russell 1000 companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecast growth values. The index does not reflect fees, brokerage commissions, taxes or other expenses of investing. Investors cannot directly invest in an index. Investment Risks: All investing involves risks of fluctuating prices and the uncertainties of rates of return and yield inherent in investing. An investment in securities of larger companies carries with it the risk that the company (and its earnings) may grow more slowly than the economy as a whole or not at all. Value investing securities that appear to be undervalued may never appreciate to the extent expected and are generally more sensitive to changing economic conditions. Foreign investing poses special risks including currency fluctuation, economic and political risks not found in investments that are solely domestic. The risks of emerging markets securities may be intensified. Because the Fund may invest in other investment companies, you may pay a proportionate share of the expenses of that other investment company, in addition to the expenses of the Fund. Other risks of the Fund include but are not limited to: company, convertible securities; dividend risks; interest rate, investment model, market trends; inability to sell securities; real estate companies and real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and securities lending risks. Investors should consult the Fund's Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information for a more detailed discussion of the Fund's risks. The strategy employs a quantitative model to execute the strategy. Data imprecision, software or other technology malfunctions, programming inaccuracies and similar circumstances may impair the performance of these systems, which may negatively affect performance. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that the quantitative models used in managing the strategy will perform as anticipated or enable the strategy to achieve its objective. The strategy is available as a mutual fund or variable portfolio. The mutual fund may be available to you as part of your employer sponsored retirement plan. There may be additional plan level fees resulting in personal performance that varies from stated performance. Please call your benefits office for more information. Variable annuities and group annuities are long-term investments designed for retirement purposes. If withdrawals are taken prior to age 59½, an IRS 10% premature distribution penalty tax may apply. Money taken from the annuity will be taxed as ordinary income in the year the money is distributed. An annuity does not provide any additional tax deferral benefit, as tax deferral is provided by the plan. Annuities may be subject to additional fees and expenses to which other tax-qualified funding vehicles may not be subject. However, an annuity does provide other features and benefits, such as lifetime income payments and death benefits, which may be valuable to you. Variable investments, of any kind, are not guaranteed and are subject to investment risk including the possible loss of principal. The investment return and principal value of the security will fluctuate so that when redeemed, it may be worth more or less than the original investment. In addition, there is no guarantee that any variable investment option will meet its stated objective. All guarantees are based on the financial strength and claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company, who is solely responsible for all obligations under its policies. Insurance products, annuities and funding agreements issued by Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company ("VRIAC"), One Orange Way, Windsor, CT 06095, which is solely responsible for meeting its obligations. Plan administrative services provided by VRIAC or Voya Institutional Plan Services, LLC ("VIPS"). Securities distributed by or offered through Voya Financial Partners, LLC ("VFP") (member SIPC)or other broker-dealers with which it has a selling agreement. Only Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company is admitted and can issue products in the state of New York. All companies are members of Voya Financial. This commentary has been prepared by Voya Investment Management for informational purposes. Nothing contained herein should be construed as (i) an otter to sell or solicitation of an otter to buy any security or (ii) a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security. Any opinions expressed herein reflect our judgment and are subject to change. Certain of the statements contained herein are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, (1) general economic conditions, (2) performance of financial markets, (3) interest rate levels, (4) increasing levels of loan defaults (5) changes in laws and regulations and (6) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The opinions, views and information expressed in this commentary regarding holdings are subject to change without notice. The information provided regarding holdings is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Portfolio holdings are fluid and are subject to daily change based on market conditions and other factors. ©2024 Voya Investments Distributor, LLC • 230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169 • All rights reserved. Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee Voya IM Home - Access Key Insights and Solutions | Voya Investment Management