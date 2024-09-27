Voya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Potential for high income, total return and downside capture through global value stocks and options
Strategy overview
Quantitative, global equity strategy seeks to maximize total return while maintaining lower volatility than the reference Index; using model-driven stock selection combined with call writing and currency hedging.
Performance
For the quarter, the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund provided a total return of -0.47% on a net asset value basis, and a total return of -0.34% on a market price basis. For the same period, the Fund's reference Index, the MSCI World Value Index, returned -1.20%.
Equity portfolio
For the quarterly reporting period, the Fund's equity sleeve underperformed the Index. Each of the three primary return drivers for the strategy (proprietary core model, beta and dividend yield) had a positive impact on relative returns; the lower beta positioning contributed the most, followed by the core model and the higher dividend yield. Within the proprietary core model, three out of five pillars had a positive impact on relative returns with the sentiment indicator contributing the most.
On the regional level, portfolio holdings in the European region contributed and holdings in the United States detracted.
On the sector level, stock selection in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples and real estate sectors contributed the most to results. Among the key individual stock contributors were owning a position in NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), as well as not owning positions in Intel Corp. (INTC) and Walt Disney Co. (DIS).
By contrast, stock selection in the financials, materials and health care sectors detracted. Among the key detractors were not owning Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and owning a position in XP Inc. (XP), as well as overweight position in CVS Health Corp. (CVS).
Option portfolio
During the quarter, the Fund's option strategy contributed to returns. The strategy seeks to generate premiums and retain some potential for upside appreciation. The Fund implements this strategy by typically writing call options on regional indices, the selection and allocation of which result from an optimization intended to track the reference Index of the portfolio closely. The strike prices of the options written were typically out of the money or near the money, with expiration dates around six weeks at inception.
Outlook and current strategy
U.S. stocks advanced during the second quarter on continued strength in the labor market and in several key economic measures. The S&P 500 Index rose by 4.28% during the quarter and the Nasdaq Composite grew by 8.26%. The information technology and communication services sectors led, while energy and materials lagged. Large-cap stocks outperformed small caps and growth significantly beat value. The Federal Open Market Committee held interest rates steady throughout the quarter and is now expected to cut rates only once in 2024. While Fed Chair Powell acknowledged modest progress on taming inflation at the central bank's June meeting, he emphasized the need for more confidence about the inflation situation before making any changes to rates.
Global equities were mostly positive during the quarter. Japanese, U.S. and United Kingdom equities performed well, while equities in the eurozone region struggled amid France's parliamentary elections and fading expectations of steep interest rate cuts. The Bank of England held rates steady during the quarter, while the European Central Bank cut rates by 25 basis points in June. Second-quarter earnings season in Japan produced stronger-than-expected results, while the yen further depreciated due to the strength of the U.S. dollar.
The resilience of the U.S. economy persists. Despite the effects from continued monetary tightness, economic growth remains strong, driven by gains in payrolls and productivity. Consumer spending is stable, supported by a significant increase in household net worth. However, consumer confidence remains below average due to the lasting impact of higher prices. While inflation has fallen to more manageable levels, concerns about overheating persist. While core inflation has declined for 14 consecutive months, core services prices are still rising. A downshift in growth and loosening of the labor market may be necessary to maintain inflation near the Fed's 2% target. This does not imply significant economic weakness, but it may keep rates higher for longer than expected.
Strong earnings momentum-which could continue through the year-has supported U.S. stocks. The growth and quality of earnings have justified expensive stock valuations, particularly in mega-cap technology stocks. However, we expect the rally
to broaden, with value-oriented and smaller cap segments taking the lead. The economic soft landing and anticipated rate cuts should create favorable conditions for U.S. stocks, despite potential near-term pullbacks.
Given these uncertainties in the global market outlook, we expect the Fund to continue to benefit from its option-writing activities.
Holdings detail
Companies mentioned in this report - percentage of portfolio investments, as of 06/30/24: NVIDIA Corp. 0.39%, Intel Corp. 0%, Walt Disney Co. 0%, Broadcom Inc. 0%, XP Inc. 0% and CVS Health Corp. 0.66%; 0% indicates that the security is no longer in the portfolio. Portfolio holdings are subject to change daily.
You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the variable product and its underlying fund options; or mutual funds offered through a retirement plan, carefully before investing. The prospectuses / prospectus summaries / information booklets contain this and other information, which can be obtained by contacting your local representative or by calling (800) 992-0180. Please read the information carefully before investing.
Disclaimer
The MSCI World Value Index captures large- and mid-cap securities exhibiting overall value style characteristics across 23 developed market countries. The value investment style characteristics for index construction are defined using three variables: book value to price, 12-month forward earnings to price and dividend yield. Investors cannot invest directly in an index.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All investing involves risks of fluctuating prices and the uncertainties of rates of return and yield inherent in investing. All security transactions involve substantial risk of loss. The performance quoted represents past performance. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.
Total investment return at market share price measures the change in the market value of your investment assuming reinvestment of dividends, capital gain distributions and return of capital distributions/allocations, if any, in accordance with the provisions of the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan. Total investment return at market share price is not annualized for periods less than one year. Closed-end funds like the Fund do not continuously offer shares for sale and are not required to buy shares back from investors upon request. Shares of closed-end funds trade on national stock exchanges. Therefore, market share prices are not directly affected by Fund expenses or fees, which ordinarily have the effect of lowering total return.
Total investment return at net asset value has been calculated assuming a purchase at net asset value at the beginning of the period and a sale at net asset value at the end of the period; and assumes reinvestment of dividends, capital gain distributions and return of capital distributions/allocations, if any, in accordance with the provisions of the dividend reinvestment plan. Net asset value is total assets minus total liabilities, divided by the number of shares outstanding. Net asset value is net of all fund expenses, including operating costs and management fees. Total investment return at net asset value is not annualized for periods less than one year.
Principal risks. All investing involves risks of fluctuating prices and the uncertainties of rates of return and yield inherent in investing. Price volatility, liquidity, and other risks that accompany an investment in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies, and small and mid-sized capitalized companies. International investing poses special risks including currency fluctuation, economic and political risks not found in investments that are solely domestic. Risks of foreign investing are generally intensified for investments in emerging markets.
Options risk. The Fund may purchase put and call options and may write (sell) put options and call options and is subject to Options Risk. The risk in writing a call option is that the Fund gives up the opportunity for profit if the market price of the security increases and the option is exercised. The risk in buying an option is that the Fund pays a premium whether or not the option
is exercised. Risks may also arise from an illiquid secondary market or from the inability of counter-parties to meet the terms of the contract. When an option is exercised or closed out, the Fund may be required to sell portfolio securities or to deliver portfolio securities to satisfy its obligations when it would not otherwise choose to do so, or the Fund may choose to sell portfolio
securities to realize gains to offset the losses realized upon option exercise. Such sales or delivery would involve transaction costs borne by the Fund and may also result in realization of taxable capital gains, including short-term capital gains taxed at ordinary income tax rates, and may adversely impact the Fund's after-tax returns.
This Fund has additional risks which you should consider, such as market discount risk, investment and market risk, foreign investment and emerging markets risk, foreign (non-US currency risk, Asia Pacific regional and country risk, issuer risk, equity risk, distribution risk, tax risk, dividend risk, small-cap and mid-cap company risk.
The Fund employs a quantitative model to execute its investment strategy. Data imprecision, software or other technology malfunctions, programming inaccuracies and similar circumstances may impair the performance of these systems, which may negatively affect performance. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that the quantitative models used in managing the strategy will perform as anticipated or enable the strategy to achieve its objective.
This commentary has been prepared by Voya Investment Management for informational purposes. Nothing contained herein should be construed as (i) an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any security or (ii) a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security. Any opinions expressed herein reflect our judgment and are subject to change. Certain of the statements contained herein are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, (1) general economic conditions, (2) performance of financial markets, (3) interest rate levels, (4) increasing levels of loan defaults, (5) changes in laws and regulations and (6) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities.
The opinions, views and information expressed in this commentary regarding holdings are subject to change without notice. The information provided regarding holdings is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Portfolio holdings are fluid and are subject to daily change based on market conditions and other factors.
