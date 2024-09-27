Stock markets have soared further on soft landing hopes, just as they initially did when the U.S. Fed cut base rates by 50 basis points in January 2001 and September 2007. Other more prescient leading and coincident economic
Employment Cycle Drives Reactionary Monetary Policy
Summary
- Other more prescient leading and coincident economic indicators warn of cause for pause.
- More than eighteen percent of consumers’ appraisals of the labour market said jobs were “hard to get,” up from 16.8% in August.
- With the Fed finally easing, it’s worth remembering that monetary changes move with a multi-quarter lag.
