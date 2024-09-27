Voya Core Plus Fixed Income SMA Q2 2024 Commentary

Seeks total return through security selection, sector allocation and risk management
Key takeaways
- Spreads widened and rates moved higher, but the magnitude was small enough to allow for modestly positive results across fixed income.
- The Strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index) on a net asset value (NAV) basis.
- Security selection and sector allocation decisions contributed while duration and yield curve decisions had minimal impact.
- While the macro backdrop looks favorable, valuations are rich however all-in yields remain historically attractive, allowing investors to capture high quality yield without overstretching into risk.
Portfolio review
The second quarter of 2024 was marked by a series of evolving and, at times, conflicting economic signals. The interplay between labor market dynamics, inflation and consumer behavior painted a mixed picture for investors and policymakers alike.
The quarter began with a significant upside surprise in the March Non-Farm Payroll ('NFP') report, contradicting other employment indicators such as Institute for Supply Management ('ISM') Employment and National Federation of Independent Business ('NFIB') hiring intentions. Notably, job growth was primarily concentrated in part-time employment, potentially masking broader weakness that was evidenced by a decline in full-time employment that had been ongoing since peaking in May 2023. One month later, NFP missed to the downside, which helped to quell reflation fears but was still strong enough to avoid igniting concerns of a recession. Altogether, the trend over the quarter signaled a return to a more "balanced" labor market, with the pace of wage gains slowing, the quit rate declining and the unemployment rate ticking up modestly off extreme lows.
Similarly, consumer spending, which has led growth over the last several quarters, showed signs of softening, with modest growth numbers reported in both personal spending and retail sales data. Rising credit card delinquencies and a low savings rate further underscored the financial challenges facing some consumers.
The disinflationary narrative, which came into question in 1Q24 following a series of upside surprises, regained credibility in 2Q24 as the data came in mostly in line with expectations. That said, U.S. Federal Reserve officials maintained a cautious stance, and emphasized that no immediate rate cuts were necessary. The Fed's updated dot plot in mid-June revealed a relatively hawkish stance, projecting only one rate cut through the end of the year, compared to three in the March projection.
Markets, like the Fed, were very data dependent. With better growth data reported at the beginning of the quarter, spreads continued to trade at tight levels and credit sectors posted solid excess returns. Interest rates also responding by continuing the selloff that was sparked by the hot inflation data in 1Q24, but ultimately finished the quarter only slightly higher.
Corporate credit sectors were further supported by 1Q24 earnings, which again exceeded analyst expectations. While leverage and coverage ratios continued to slowly deteriorate, aggregate fundamental factors remained acceptable, and ratings trends continued to be positive overall. From a technical standpoint, both investment grade ('IG') and high yield ('HY') sectors were well bid due to higher all-in yields, despite tight spread levels.
Securitized credit sectors also benefited from the positive macro backdrop. For example, commercial mortgage-backed securities ('CMBS') managed to outperform as easier financial conditions and improved primary market activity has allowed for an easier path to refinance existing loans. Meanwhile on the residential side, primary activity remains subdued, however so did delinquencies and defaults as the employment picture still remains favorable along with borrowers having locked-in low mortgage rates during the Covid era. Asset-backed securities ('ABS') spreads also managed to tighten, despite the continued increase in delinquencies across subprime borrowers. Collateralized loan obligations (CLO) represented one of the best sources of excess returns on the quarter, likely due to the sectors floating rate attribute in an environment of still elevated rates.
Security selection was the largest contributor to relative performance for the quarter. The largest gain was sourced within CMBS. Selection results within ABS were also positive, driven by off-benchmark subsectors such as CLOs and whole business. Sector allocation decisions also added, but to a lesser extent. Our off-benchmark allocation to non-agency residential mortgage- backed securities ('RMBS') was the top individual contributor, while overweights to CMBS, ABS and agency mortgages also contributed. Duration and yield curve decisions had minimal impact on relative performance as we remained close to benchmark throughout the quarter.
Outlook
From a fundamental perspective, the outlook has undoubtedly improved. Inflation has managed to decline without significantly impacting growth, and labor markets have managed to rebalance without a meaningful uptick in unemployment. We believe inflation will continue to trend lower, as the lagged impact of declining rent prices will take hold in the coming months, and overcapacity in China will keep goods prices in deflation. We expect growth to remain positive but will continue at a more measured pace. Consumption growth will likely slow due to slowing wage gains and higher prices but will remain positive as the wealth effect (stock prices and home values at all-time highs) continues to be supportive. Similarly, high financing costs will likely curb private investment, however this will be at least partially offset by investment in artificial intelligence technology.
Stress on lower income consumers is, unfortunately, a key outlier in this otherwise positive dynamic. While not a systemic risk, we do think this will allow the Fed to cut rates prior to the election.
That said, with the labor market still intact and consumer spending still supportive in aggregate, along with inflation still above 2%, we believe the extent to which the Fed will cut will be limited and the pace will be slow.
While the macro backdrop looks favorable, valuations are rich, for example, the IG corporate index carried a spread of less the 100 basis points ('bp') and HY was slightly above 300 bp. Securitized credit sectors appear more attractive from a relative value perspective, as such, we continue to favor an allocation to these sectors, however we are still avoiding the most vulnerable areas (subprime consumer ABS, non-qualified mortgage RMBS, subordinated CLOs). Meanwhile, duration-oriented risks are poised to benefit from the implementation of central bank policy and the resulting decrease in rate volatility.
Over the quarter, we reduced allocations to more volatile areas of the market, particularly those trading at tight spread levels, and added to areas with better relative value. The most notable change occurred across our IG allocation, where we shifted our exposure from long dated bonds into shorter dated bonds.
While strong fundamental factors will continue to support tight spreads, periods of volatility spurred by expectations of lower growth and post-election policy changes will provide opportunities to episodically add risk.
|
Disclaimers
The Bloomberg US Aggregate Index is composed of US securities in Treasury, government-related, corporate, and securitized sectors that are of investment-grade quality or better, have at least one year to maturity and have an outstanding par value of at least $250 million. Indexes do not reflect fees, brokerage commissions, taxes or other expenses of investing. Investors cannot directly invest in an index.
Source: Bloomberg Index Services Limited. Bloomberg® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively "Bloomberg"). Bloomberg or Bloomberg's licensors own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Indices. Bloomberg does not approve or endorse this material, nor guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information herein, nor make any warranty, express or implied, as to the results to be obtained therefrom and, to the maximum extent allowed by law, shall not have any liability or responsibility for injury or damages arising in connection therewith.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investing involves risks of fluctuating prices and the uncertainties of rates of return and yield inherent in investing. All security transactions involve substantial risk of loss. Please refer to your client statement for a complete review of recent transactions and performance.
The principal risks are generally those attributable to bond investing. Holdings are subject to market, issuer, credit, prepayment, extension and other risks, and their values may fluctuate. Market risk is the risk that securities may decline in value due to factors affecting the securities markets or particular industries. Issuer risk is the risk that the value of a security may decline for reasons specific to the issuer, such as changes in its financial condition. The strategy may invest in mortgage-related securities, which can be paid off early if the borrowers on the underlying mortgages pay off their mortgages sooner than scheduled. If interest rates are falling, the strategy will be forced to reinvest this money at lower yields. Conversely, if interest rates are rising, the expected principal payments will slow, thereby locking in the coupon rate at below market levels and extending the security's life and duration while reducing its market value. High yield bonds carry particular market risks and may experience greater volatility in market value than investment grade bonds. Foreign investments could be riskier than US investments because of exchange rate, political, economic, liquidity and regulatory risks. Additionally, investments in emerging market countries are riskier than other foreign investments because the political and economic systems in emerging market countries are less stable.
The strategy employs a quantitative model to execute the strategy. Data imprecision, software or other technology malfunctions, programming inaccuracies and similar circumstances may impair the performance of these systems, which may negatively affect performance. Furthermore, there can be no assurance that the quantitative models used in managing the strategy will perform as anticipated or enable the strategy to achieve its objective.
This commentary has been prepared by Voya Investment Management for informational purposes. Nothing contained herein should be construed as (i) an otter to sell or solicitation of an otter to buy any security or (ii) a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security. Any opinions expressed herein reflect our judgment and are subject to change. Certain of the statements contained herein are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to, without limitation, (1) general economic conditions, (2) performance of financial markets, (3) interest rate levels, (4) increasing levels of loan defaults (5) changes in laws and regulations and (6) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities.
The opinions, views and information expressed in this commentary regarding holdings are subject to change without notice. The information provided regarding holdings is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Fund holdings are fluid and are subject to daily change based on market conditions and other factors.
Disclosure for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management clients only: The content is to report on the investment strategies as reports by Voya Investment Management and is for illustrative purposes only. The information contained herein is obtained from multiple sources and believed to be reliable. Information has not been verified by Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, and may differ from documents created by Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The client should refer to the Profile. This must be preceded or accompanied by the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Profile, which you can obtain from your Financial Advisor. For additional information on other programs, please speak to your Financial Advisor.
©2024 Voya Investments Distributor, LLC • 230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169 • All rights reserved. (800) 992-0180 Individual Investors | (800) 334-3444 Investment Professionals
Not FDIC Insured | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee
Voya IM Home - Access Key Insights and Solutions | Voya Investment Management
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.