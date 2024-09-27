The case for categorizing commodities as one asset class has always been a shaky affair based on convenience rather than logic. The economic factors driving prices of specific types of raw materials vary widely, and so, a more nuanced view from an
Slide In Energy Contrasts With Rallies Elsewhere In Commodities
Summary
- Energy may be second to none in terms of an economic footprint in the commodities space, but its influence across the asset class is limited.
- Invesco’s spin on a broad commodities portfolio reflects a relatively mild but conspicuous decline.
- Putting commodities into a single asset class category may be useful from the 30,000-foot view, but in terms of practical trading/investing strategies, the broad-brush approach blurs lots of details that are arguably crucial for analyzing this corner of global markets.
