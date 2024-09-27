Thesis Summary
Stocks are at all-time highs, Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD)is back above $63,000, and we are even seeing outperformance in the riskier segments of the market (altcoins and small caps).
This has a lot to do with
Crypto is a key element un building a truly diversified portfolio that will can protect your wealth from anything and anyone.
This is just one of many exciting cryptocurrencies you can buy right now!
Join The Pragmatic Investor to stay ahead of the latest news and trends in the crypto space.Here's what you will get with your subscription:
- Access to our Crypto Portfolio.
- On-chain analysis of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Deep dive reports on Altcoins.
- Technical Analysis of major cryptocurrencies.
- News updates.
Crypto is changing the future, don't just watch it, be a part of it!